CHICAGO (CBS)– Two armed robberies were reported in the Lincoln Park area overnight.
Chicago police said Sunday night just 30 minutes apart, a man and woman were approached by a man holding a silver handgun. The offender demanded their phones before taking off in a black SUV.
The incidents took place in the 2000 block of North Racine Avenue and the 400 block of West Wisconsin Avenue.
Neither of the victims was injured.
Police did not confirm if these incidents are related.