CHICAGO (CBS) — On Monday evening, more road closures will take effect around Grant Park to prepare for Lollapalooza.
Closures will begin at 8 p.m. and last through Aug. 2, affecting most roads east of Michigan Avenue all the way to Lake Shore Drive.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Steamy Heat Through Midweek
Taking a train or bus might be the best choice for getting to Lollapalooza. Metra and the CTA are adding extra trains and buses all weekend.READ MORE: Man Found Shot Dead In Garfield Ridge Near Midway Airport
Rider are reminded masks are required. And don’t expect much physical distancing.MORE NEWS: Owner Charged After Dog Is Found In Hot Car Outside Fox Valley Mall In Aurora
No alcohol is allowed on Metra trains during Lollapalooza.