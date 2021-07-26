DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:CTA, Grant Park, Lollapalooza, Metra, Road Closures

CHICAGO (CBS) — On Monday evening, more road closures will take effect around Grant Park to prepare for Lollapalooza.

Closures will begin at 8 p.m. and last through Aug. 2, affecting most roads east of Michigan Avenue all the way to Lake Shore Drive.

Taking a train or bus might be the best choice for getting to Lollapalooza. Metra and the CTA are adding extra trains and buses all weekend.

Rider are reminded masks are required. And don’t expect much physical distancing.

No alcohol is allowed on Metra trains during Lollapalooza.

