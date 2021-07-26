CHICAGO (CBS) — Madden NFL 22 is out with its first sets of player ratings, and two key Chicago Bears players are ranked in the top 10, with first-round draft pick Justin Fields rated the 10th best rookie, and veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson rated the 10th best wideout.

Neither ranking should be surprising, as Fields was widely seen as a steal for the Bears, who traded up to take him at No. 11 overall in the draft. Fields was one of the best players in college football in his two years at Ohio State after transferring from Georgia.

Fields led his Buckeyes team to the National Championship Game in 2020, completing 70 percent of his passes for 2,100 yards and 22 touchdowns in just eight games during the shortened season. His shining moment came in the College Football Playoff Semifinal, throwing for 385 yards and six touchdowns while playing through an injury.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2019, Fields was dominant, throwing for 3,273 yards and 41 touchdowns against just three interceptions in leading the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff appearance.

Fields finished third in the voting for the Heisman Trophy in 2019 and seventh in 2020 proving himself to be one of college football’s top players.

Meantime, Robinson is coming off consecutive 1,100-yard seasons with the Bears, despite inconsistent quarterback play in both years. Robinson is fourth in the NFL in receiving yards (2,397) over the past two seasons, trailing only Stefon Diggs, Travis Kelce, and DeAndre Hopkins. He’s also fourth in the league in receptions (200) during that span with 13 touchdowns, and is one of just six players with 1,100-plus yards in each of the last two seasons.

Robinson has recorded 457 career receptions for 5,999 yards (13.1 yards per catch) and 39 touchdowns in seven seasons with the Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars — and has at least one reception in each of his 88 career games. His eight multi-touchdown games are tied for seventh in the NFL since he entered the league (2014). Robinson reached 100 receptions for the first time of his career in 2020, finishing sixth in the NFL in catches (102). He also had 1,250 yards and six touchdowns.