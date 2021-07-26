DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Cicero Avenue, fatal shooting, Garfield Ridge, Midway International Airport, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found shot dead in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood near Midway International Airport late Monday.

At 5:02 p.m., the man – age unknown – was found with a gunshot wound to the head near the sidewalk in the 5300 block of South Cicero Avenue.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Steamy Heat Through Midweek

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

READ MORE: Owner Charged After Dog Is Found In Hot Car Outside Fox Valley Mall In Aurora

Cicero Avenue was shut down following the shooting.

MORE NEWS: More Road Closures Take Effect Monday Night In Preparation For Lollapalooza

No one was in custody Monday night.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff