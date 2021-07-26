CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found shot dead in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood near Midway International Airport late Monday.
At 5:02 p.m., the man – age unknown – was found with a gunshot wound to the head near the sidewalk in the 5300 block of South Cicero Avenue.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Steamy Heat Through Midweek
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.READ MORE: Owner Charged After Dog Is Found In Hot Car Outside Fox Valley Mall In Aurora
Cicero Avenue was shut down following the shooting.MORE NEWS: More Road Closures Take Effect Monday Night In Preparation For Lollapalooza
No one was in custody Monday night.