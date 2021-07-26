Eloy Jimenez On Returning To Play For White Sox: 'I'm Really, Really, Really, Really... Excited!'The White Sox may have dropped two of three to the Milwaukee Brewers, but they’re starting off the week with a big add.

With Trade Deadline Looming, Javy Baez Spends Day With Youngest Cubs Fans At Pro Camp In RosemontWith the trade deadline coming up on Friday, Javy Baez is one of the Cubs who could be exported.

Madden 22 Ratings: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields Ranked #10 Rookie; Allen Robinson #10 Wide ReceiverRobinson is coming off consecutive 1,100-yard seasons with the Bears, despite inconsistent quarterback play in both years.

Olympics 2021: USWNT Vs. Australia, 5 Things Fans Should KnowOne match left for the Americans in the group stage and another familiar opponent stands in the way of a knockout stage berth.

White Sox Top Brewers Behind Lance Lynn, Avoid SweepLance Lynn allowed one run over six innings and hit a two-run single to lift Chicago to a victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday night as the White Sox avoided a sweep in this series between division leaders.

Red Stars Fall Short To Gotham FC Team That's Lost Only Once This SeasonThe Chicago Red Stars were hoping for their fourth straight win Sunday.