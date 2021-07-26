DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding a 1-year-old boy missing from the city’s uptown neighborhood.

Tristan Whigham was last seen Monday in the 4800 block of North Marine Drive, police say.

Tristan Whigham was last seen Monday, July 26, 2021. (Credit: Chicago Police Department)

Tristan is 2 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on where Tristan might be is asked to call the Chicago Police Department SVU at (312)744-8266.

