CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding a 1-year-old boy missing from the city’s uptown neighborhood.
Tristan Whigham was last seen Monday in the 4800 block of North Marine Drive, police say.
Tristan is 2 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on where Tristan might be is asked to call the Chicago Police Department SVU at (312)744-8266.