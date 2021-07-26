Cubs Send Reliever Andrew Chafin To Oakland A's, Report SaysThe Cubs have sent lefty reliever Andrew Chafin to the Oakland A’s, according to reports late Monday.

Keuchel Gives Up 3 Solo Home Runs As White Sox Lose To RoyalsJorge Soler hit two home runs for the second straight game and the Kansas City Royals extended their winning streak to six games with a win over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

Eloy Jimenez On Returning To Play For White Sox: 'I'm Really, Really, Really, Really... Excited!'The White Sox may have dropped two of three to the Milwaukee Brewers, but they’re starting off the week with a big add.

With Trade Deadline Looming, Javy Baez Spends Day With Youngest Cubs Fans At Pro Camp In RosemontWith the trade deadline coming up on Friday, Javy Baez is one of the Cubs who could be exported.

Madden 22 Ratings: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields Ranked #10 Rookie; Allen Robinson #10 Wide ReceiverRobinson is coming off consecutive 1,100-yard seasons with the Bears, despite inconsistent quarterback play in both years.

Olympics 2021: USWNT Vs. Australia, 5 Things Fans Should KnowOne match left for the Americans in the group stage and another familiar opponent stands in the way of a knockout stage berth.