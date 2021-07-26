CHICAGO (CBS) — Officers shot and wounded an armed suspect Sunday night in Bronzeville, police said.
The incident happened in the 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard, police said. Police said the incident started as a street stop just before 9:40 p.m.
Officers, from the 2nd District, were approaching two men when one of them ran into an alley.
Officers shot one suspect in the leg, and that suspect’s gun was recovered at the scene, according to police News Affairs Deputy Director Tom Ahern.
The suspect’s condition was not known.
Two suspects were taken into custody, and no officers were injured, police said.
The officer who fired his gun has been placed on administrative duties for the next 30 days.
Police have not said why they tried to stop the men initially.