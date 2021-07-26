DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) — One man is dead and another was hospitalized Monday following a crash this past weekend in Waukegan.

Waukegan police were called to the 1900 block of Dugdale Road for the crash at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a black Dodge Charger was speeding west down the road, when its driver lost control and hit a 2012 black Honda Accord headed the other way. The Dodge kept going until it hit an electrical utility pole – bringing down power lines, police said.

The live power lines were lying on the Dodge, so officers couldn’t approach it until ComEd employees came.

The driver of the Dodge, a man in his 20s from Waukegan, later died at an area hospital. The front-seat passenger – a man in his 20s from Racine, Wisconsin – was hospitalized with minor injuries and is expected to recover.

It is not known whether either occupant of the Dodge had a seat belt on.

The driver of the Honda – a Waukegan man in his 20s – was not injured. He was believed to be wearing a seat belt.

Police believe speed was as major factor in the crash. The investigation continued Monday.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff