'I Feel Unsafe' Morgan Park Residents Upset About Trash Covering Vacant Lot, Say No One Is Listening To Them“We’ve been asking for help a long time and no one ever came down to cut these trees or none of that."

New York City, State Of California To Require COVID Vaccinations Or Weekly Tests For Government Workers; Could Chicago Follow Suit?Get vaccinated or get tested every week – it is the new mandate in New York City, where city workers have until September to get on board. The State of California has announced the same thing. So with cases on the rise in Chicago, could we see such a rule as well?

Crest Hill Couple, John And Amy Schubert, Charged In U.S. Capitol BreachJohn and Amy Schubert, of Crest Hill, each face two counts of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful entry, and two counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Chicago Weather: Humidity BuildsAn Air Quality Alert stays in place through Tuesday at least.