LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Bears are back – not quite back on the field, but back in Halas Hall, where Training Camp will be held with fans for the first time.
All eyes are on the quarterback position. Head Coach Matt Nagy and General Manager Ryan Pace know top pick Justin Fields is the future at QB.READ MORE: Man Who Drove Up To Chicago Skyway Toll Bridge And Stopped Had Been Shot On Dan Ryan; 3-Year-Old In Car With Him Was Not Injured
But on Training Camp eve, everyone reiterated that Andy Dalton is the QB number one right now.READ MORE: Woman Dead After Dragging Officer With Car Before Crashing Into Business In Dolton; Shots Fired By Police
“Trust me – just like everybody in here, and our city, I want Justin Fields to be electric. That’s what we all want,” Nagy said. “But you know, for us, we’re worried about today.”
“I mean, I like the excitement. You know, I can feel it from the fans and from you guys, and in our building, and it’s rightfully so, right? So now it’s on us to kind of insulate him and handle this the right way in a big market, and I think we will,” Pace said.MORE NEWS: Chicago Party Aunt Twitter Account Inspires New Netflix Animated Series
“It comes with that position – he’s the first-round pick, you know. I understand that. But I also understand that I’m the starter, and I understand that I knew I signed a one-year deal. I knew that I was going to come in; I was going to be the starter, regardless of the situation coming in,” Dalton said, “and so that’s my focus.”