CHICAGO (CBS) — You might know the Chicago Party Aunt parody Twitter account for witty and sometimes proudly crass observations about all things Chicago.
On Wednesday, Netflix announced that "Chicago Party Aunt" will be debuting as a half-hour adult animated series – created by Chicago Party Aunt Twitter account creator Chris Witaske along with Jon Barinholtz and Katie Rich.
Lauren Ash – an alum of the Second City Chicago and Toronto mainstages – will voice Chicago Party Aunt as Diane Dunbrowski. Voices will also be supplied by Rory O'Malley, RuPaul Charles, Jill Talley, brothers and Chicago natives Ike and Jon Barinholtz, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, along with Rich and Witaske.
The Chicago Party Aunt will reportedly stay true to her own mantra, “If life gives you lemons, turn that s**t into Mike’s Hard Lemonade.”
And the Chicago Party Aunt's reaction on Twitter to the announcement of the show on Netflix? "Holy s**t! Netflix just bought the rights to my life! Anybody have a password I can borrow?"
The Netflix series debuts Friday, Sept. 17.