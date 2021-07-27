CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago School Board will be talking about the budget proposal in its meeting on Wednesday, and teachers will be picketing.
The $9.3 billion spending plan includes $225 million more for school budgets, and $672 million in capital spending for needs such as pre-K classrooms, accessibility for people with disabilities, and improving athletic facilities.
It also includes $1 billion in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funding from the federal government to help schools recover from the pandemic.
But some teachers want more set aside for students dealing with the trauma of skyrocketing gun violence.
"For me, where I work, 'normal' means losing four kids to violence. This year, one of my students got shot six times," said teacher Mike Smith of Englewood STEM High School, "'Normal' shouldn't be the goal."
The Chicago Teachers Union plans to picket outside the meeting Wednesday. Some members want to delay a vote until the budget is released.