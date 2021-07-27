CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who stopped on the Chicago Skyway with a gunshot wound Monday night was shot earlier on the Dan Ryan Expressway, Illinois State Police said the following evening.
State police said a 23-year-old man from Itasca was driving south on the Dan Ryan in the local lanes at 61st Street at 8:22 p.m. Monday, when his car was struck by gunfire and he was shot in the leg.READ MORE: Woman Dead After Dragging Officer With Car Before Crashing Into Business In Dolton; Shots Fired By Police
A 3-year-old child was in the car with him at the time, but was not injured, state police said.READ MORE: Chicago Party Aunt Twitter Account Inspires New Netflix Animated Series
Upon realizing he had been shot, the victim got off the Dan Ryan and merged onto the Skyway to escape further gunshots. He made it to the Chicago Skyway Toll Bridge and stopped.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.MORE NEWS: 85% Of Chicago Bears Players Are Vaccinated Against COVID-19, And Team Hopes That Number Goes Up
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or knows about it is asked to call Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400.