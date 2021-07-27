85% Of Chicago Bears Players Are Vaccinated Against COVID-19, And Team Hopes That Number Goes UpThe Bears are set to start Training Camp Wednesday, with players battling for jobs and everyone battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Javy Báez Out With Heel Injury As Cubs Take On Reds Tuesday Night, After Pinch-Hitting Winning Run Night Before And Taunting Pitcher Amir GarrettAfter pinch-hitting and walking off the Cubs against Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett Monday night, Javy Báez was scratched from the Tuesday night lineup because of his heel injury.

On Bears Training Camp Eve, All Eyes Are On Justin Fields, But Andy Dalton Will Still Be Starting QBThe Bears are back – not quite back on the field, but back in Halas Hall, where Training Camp will be held with fans for the first time.

Blackhawks Get Vezina-Winning Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury In Trade With Vegas Golden KnightsThe Chicago Blackhawks are acquiring Vezina Trophy winning goalie Marc-Andre Fleury from the Vegas Golden Knights, although it’s unclear if he will actually report to his new team.

Baseball Report: MLB's Trade Deadline LoomsThis week's Baseball Report looks at the looming trade deadline, the Baltimore Orioles' sweep of the Washington Nationals, and the slipping away of Trevor Bauer's career.

Olympic Champ Simone Biles Withdraws From Gymnastics Final To Protect Team, SelfReigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles is out of the team finals after apparently suffering an injury during the vault.