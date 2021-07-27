CHICAGO (CBS)– Two more hot days ahead before a slight cool down.
Tuesday's temperatures will be in the low 90s with sunny skies and lots of humidity.
An Air Quality Alert remains in effect.
Storm chances increase Wednesday along with higher humidity.
A cold front arrives Thursday.