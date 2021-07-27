DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)– Two more hot days ahead before a slight cool down.

Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the low 90s with sunny skies and lots of humidity.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect.

Storm chances increase Wednesday along with higher humidity.

A cold front arrives Thursday.

