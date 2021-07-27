Olympic Champ Simone Biles Out Of Team Finals With Apparent InjuryReigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles is out of the team finals after apparently suffering an injury during the vault.

Javy Baez Hits Bases-Loaded Single In 9th As Cubs Top RedsPinch-hitter Javier Báez hit a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Chicago Cubs a win over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

Cubs Send Reliever Andrew Chafin To Oakland A's, Report SaysThe Cubs have sent lefty reliever Andrew Chafin to the Oakland A’s, according to reports late Monday.

Keuchel Gives Up 3 Solo Home Runs As White Sox Lose To RoyalsJorge Soler hit two home runs for the second straight game and the Kansas City Royals extended their winning streak to six games with a win over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

Eloy Jimenez On Returning To Play For White Sox: 'I'm Really, Really, Really, Really... Excited!'The White Sox may have dropped two of three to the Milwaukee Brewers, but they’re starting off the week with a big add.

With Trade Deadline Looming, Javy Baez Spends Day With Youngest Cubs Fans At Pro Camp In RosemontWith the trade deadline coming up on Friday, Javy Baez is one of the Cubs who could be exported.