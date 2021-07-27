CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cicero man was in custody Tuesday on charges that he burned down a Walgreens in the West Lawn neighborhood.
Jose Valdovinos, 32, was charged with arson, on allegations of “maliciously damaging and destroying” the building at 4000 W. 59th St. on Monday, June 1, 2020. The address belongs to a Walgreens store. An indictment against him was returned last month by a grand jury.READ MORE: 'Stay The Course': Chicago Parents Divided On CDC Recommendation For Students To Mask Up For The Fall
Valdovinos was arrested on Monday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. While the indictment and a news released do not provide any further details, published reports said the Walgreens was set on fire after being looted in the days of civil unrest in Chicago in late May and early June 2020.
Chicago Police last year released surveillance video of three men going through the Walgreens with hand trucks and apparently looting it before the fire was set.READ MORE: Authorities Searching For Escaped Inmate Hugo Avila In West Suburban St. Charles
“Anyone committing crimes during the course of civil unrest should know that federal law enforcement will use every available tool to hold them accountable,” U.S. Attorney Lausch said in a news release. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to work with ATF, CPD, and our other federal, state, and local partners to apprehend and charge arsonists and others engaging in violent crime.”
A detention hearing for Valdovinos is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel A. Fuentes.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Building Heat
The arson charge carries a minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years upon conviction.