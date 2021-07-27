CHICAGO (CBS) — A manhunt is underway in west suburban Kane County, after an inmate escaped from custody Tuesday afternoon.
Elgin Police said Hugo Avila, 21, was being transported to the Kane County Sheriff’s Department in connection to on felony traffic-related offenses around 1:05 p.m., when he escaped from the vehicle being used to transport him near Randall Road and Route 64 in Saint Charles.
Avila, who is 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen fleeing from the area headed northeast. He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He also has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.
Elgin Police, St. Charles Police, and Kane County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Avila, and ask anyone who sees him not to approach or make contact with him, and to call 911.