CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — After pinch-hitting and walking off the Cubs against Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett Monday night, Javy Báez was scratched from the Tuesday night lineup because of his heel injury.
Báez and Garrett appeared to be jawing at each other immediately after the final hit, and Báez made several strides toward first before tossing his bat aside.READ MORE: Man Who Drove Up To Chicago Skyway Toll Bridge And Stopped Had Been Shot On Dan Ryan; 3-Year-Old In Car With Him Was Not Injured
He did not speak to reporters after the game, and Reds manager David Bell did not seem overly concerned.READ MORE: Woman Dead After Dragging Officer With Car Before Crashing Into Business In Dolton; Shots Fired By Police
“Just two highly, highly competitive guys,” he said. “There’s a lot of emotions in this game. It’s just two guys who want to do well so much.”
Garrett was suspended for seven games earlier this season after instigating a bench-clearing melee between the Cubs and the Reds.MORE NEWS: Chicago Party Aunt Twitter Account Inspires New Netflix Animated Series
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)