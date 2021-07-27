CHICAGO (CBS)– Performers will take the stage as thousands gather in Grant Park in just two days. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said there are no plans to cancel the Lollapalooza, despite a rising number of COVID cases.
Cases have been steadily rising in the past month, with more than 1,000 new cases reported every day for the past five days.
The four-day music festival typically draws 100,000 fans a day.
At a time when COVID cases are surging in all 50 states, there’s the change in rules.
When Lollapalooza was first announced for this year, the city and organizers said ticketholders must either show proof they've been fully vaccinated or proof of a negative COVID test within 24 hours of attending the festival.
Now, the testing requirement has chance to a more lenient 72-hour window.
Still, Lightfoot said she doesn’t have any second thoughts about moving forward with the festival.