The Chicago Bears report to training camp Tuesday and with it, begin preparations for the 2021 NFL season. As teams begin to gear up for the new campaign, gamers have begun to anticipate the release of this year's Madden NFL game.
The game is set to launch on August 20 and EA Sports has started to reveal the highest rated players at each position. Bears linebacker Khalil Mack checks in as the 2nd highest rated edge rusher in the game.
💥 Top 10 Edge Rushers in #Madden22
— Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 27, 2021
The 30-year-old Mack checks in with a 96 overall rating, just three point shy of the highest possible rating in the game. The only edge rusher listed above him is Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
It marks the second consecutive day that the Bears have seen one of their players make a Top 10 list at their position after wide receiver Allen Robinson was revealed to be the 10th highest rated wide out. Quarterback Justin Fields made the list of Top 10 highest rated rookies as well.
Mack played in all 16 games last season for the Bears racking up nine sacks and 11 tackles for loss to go with three forced fumbles and an interception.
EA Sports Madden NFL 22 releases on August 20. The Bears will open their season against the Los Angeles Rams at So-Fi Stadium on Sunday, September 12.