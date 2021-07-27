DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, CPD, shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is shot during an attempted robbery in the West Loop.

Police taped off the area on Madison and Canal. It’s where police found the 52-year-old man, just before 11:30 Monday night.

The man told police that people tried to rob him before he was shot. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in a van just before 10:00 Monday night. The teen was riding in the back seat near 63rd and Sacramento in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

He told police he saw a red laser before he was shot several times.

