CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) — One man is dead and an officer is hospitalized after a shooting involving police in Calumet City Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting that happened in the 1600 block of South Sibley around 3:15 p.m., according to Illinois State Police.
According to the Chicago Police Department, CPD officers assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force were involved in the shooting.
The Civilian Office Of Police Accountability is conducting a use of force investigation.