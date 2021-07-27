TOKYO (AP) — Reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles is out of the team finals after apparently suffering an injury during the vault.
The 24-year-old U.S. star, considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor.READ MORE: After Unwittingly Buying Expensive 'Gray Market' Camera That's Now Broken, Couple Left With '$800 Paperweight'
Biles returned several minutes later with her right leg wrapped. She took off her bar grips, hugged teammates Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles before putting on a jacket and sweatpants.READ MORE: Two Days Until Lollapalooza Despite Growing COVID Cases; Proof Of Vaccination, Negative COVID Test Required
The Americans will be forced to finish the rest of the competition without her, severely hampering their bid to claim a third straight Olympic title.
Biles arrived in Tokyo as the unquestioned star of the Games but struggled, at least by her high standards, during qualifying.MORE NEWS: 16-Year-Old Shot While Riding In Van In Marquette Park
© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed