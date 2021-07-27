CHICAGO (CBS) — There are certain stories that leave us all unsettled – among them the string of Chicago expressway shootings and the carjacking crisis.
After two carjackings overnight Monday into Tuesday, we set out to find solutions.
A tiny device made by Apple could help stop carjackers in their tracks.
It’s called an AirTag, and some police departments have already used it to solve crimes. It may look like a key chain, but it can be attached to just about anything.
Once it's hot, you can track it just like you would "Find My iPhone."
The most recent carjacking happened in the 2900 block of West Jarvis Avenue in the West Rogers Park neighborhood, just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.
At least 8-carjackings have been reported in the West Rogers Park and Lincoln Square neighborhoods in the last two and a half weeks.
Since Saturday, July 10, armed carjackings have also occurred in the 6200 block of North Whipple Street, the 3000 block of West Hood Avenue, the 5200 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, the 2500 block of West Fitch Avenue, the 3000 block of West North Shore Avenue; the 7000 block of North Rockwell Street, and the 1800 block of West Winnemac Avenue.
In each case, a man came up with a semi-automatic handgun and carjacked people who were sitting in their cars or had just gotten out. The attacker also made the victims unlock their phones, and in two cases made the victims change the passwords for their phones.