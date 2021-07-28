CHICAGO (CBS) — The delta variant is soaring around the U.S. and the world.

Here at home, travel restrictions are returning including in Chicago where 14 states are now on the city’s travel advisory list.

Expect changes internationally, too.

CBS 2 Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside the shifting COVID-19 tides overseas.

Peter Greenberg’s video of Santorini, Greece, is enough to make you drool. The European destination is always beautiful, but almost never empty like it is in his footage from Tuesday.

“It would be wall-to-wall people on a day like today, and today it wasn’t,” said Greenberg, travel editor for CBS News.

From St. Marteen in the Caribbean to Turkey in the Middle East, Greenberg is tasked with reporting on COVID-19 recovery in countries around the world. This week, he’s on board the first sailing of a Grecian cruise: Silver Moon.

“Once you’re here, you’re free to go anywhere. Keep in mind that Greece is still in a somewhat of a lockdown situation, but nothing that’s abusive. You just can’t go anywhere between one o’clock in the morning and six o’clock in the morning, and that’s because they’re trying to stop late night parties,” said Greenberg.

That’s not bad considering a trip from Chicago to other European vacation spots like Rome, Italy, is about to get trickier. Starting next week, you’ll need to flash a special “green certification” to get into some Italian public sites. It proves you’re at least one vaccine dose in or have had a recent negative COVID-19 test.

A similar “health pass” in France prompted protests in Paris over the weekend. You can’t enter museums or theaters without one. The pass will be required to get into French bars and restaurants starting in August.

CBS 2 asked Greenberg his advice to would-be travelers who are hesitant with restrictions that change on a dime.

“Well, it’s going to change on a dime for the next six months,” said Greenberg.

So be flexible – though one thing that’s not flexible is the Biden administration’s stance on our borders. Most non-Americans are still not allowed to fly here.

“We will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday. The spread of the delta variant isn’t the only reason.

“It has to do with whether or not we’re going to honor people who’ve been vaccinated with AstraZeneca or the SinoVac from China,” said Greenberg.

Strike while plane tickets and hotel rates are low. Cashing in on cheap fares won’t last forever.

“Bottom line is this: it’s a buyer’s market overseas now,” Greenberg said.