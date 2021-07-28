CHICAGO (CBS) — A total of 180,000 Chicago homes don’t have water meters – which means their bills are guesstimates.
For more than two years now, we have been introducing you to dozens of homeowners who are Getting Hosed with big, bad water bills – and a City that doesn't seem to care.
To put in a meter, homeowners cannot have lead pipes delivering the water. Last year, the city promised to begin replacing those lead service lines for free.
Flash forward to now – it hasn’t started.
Despite the fact that the Equity Lead Service Line Replacement program hasn't started, the city is already expanding it to include any single-family or two-flat homeowner, with kids under 18 at home and an income under $74,550.
But get this – once the program starts, it will only replace 600 service lines a year. A total of 180,000 customers need meters.