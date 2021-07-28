DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the heat and humidity in place, we have a chance for isolated thunderstorms through this evening.

Overnight, a severe squall line will develop in Wisconsin and move southeast. There is still uncertainty with the track. The timing looks to be 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.

READ MORE: Shooter Fires Randomly At Cars, Leaves Driver With Graze Wound In Wadsworth, Police Say
Midnight Thursday Morning: 07.28.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

2 a.m. Thursday: 07.28.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

3 a.m. Thursday: 07.28.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

This will be a fast-moving line of storms moving southeast.

Severe Wind Probability: 07.28.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Damaging winds and torrential downpours are the greatest threat. There is also a chance for tornadoes.

Tornado Probability: 07.28.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Models are still fine-tuning the track Wednesday afternoon, but right now areas near the Wisconsin line and the lakefront are highlighted for severe weather overnight.

READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Charged In String Of Carjackings, Including Attempted Carjacking Of Two Off-Duty CPD Officers

The low for Wednesday night is 74.

7 Day Forecast: 07.28.21

For Thursday, look for clearing after the morning showers or storms, with breezy conditions and a high of 86.

MORE NEWS: Illinois Reports More Than 2,000 New COVID Cases For First Time Since Early May; Highest Infection Rate Since Mid-April

On Friday, it will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 78.

Mary Kay Kleist