CHICAGO (CBS) — With the heat and humidity in place, we have a chance for isolated thunderstorms through this evening.
Overnight, a severe squall line will develop in Wisconsin and move southeast. There is still uncertainty with the track. The timing looks to be 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.
This will be a fast-moving line of storms moving southeast.
Damaging winds and torrential downpours are the greatest threat. There is also a chance for tornadoes.
Models are still fine-tuning the track Wednesday afternoon, but right now areas near the Wisconsin line and the lakefront are highlighted for severe weather overnight.
The low for Wednesday night is 74.
For Thursday, look for clearing after the morning showers or storms, with breezy conditions and a high of 86.
On Friday, it will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 78.