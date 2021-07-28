DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)– One more hot day is ahead.

Wednesday’s temperatures are going to be in the low 90s with a heat index near 100 degrees.

Storms are possible in the afternoon and evening bringing gusty winds. Stronger storms are expected across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

A severe thunderstorm storm warning is in effect for Kankakee and Will counties until 6: 15 a.m. There is 50 to 60 miles per hour wind possible with hail.

Cooler conditions are ahead.

Temperatures drop to the mid to upper 80s by Thursday.

Laura Bannon