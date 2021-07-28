CHICAGO (CBS)– One more hot day is ahead.
Wednesday's temperatures are going to be in the low 90s with a heat index near 100 degrees.
Storms are possible in the afternoon and evening bringing gusty winds. Stronger storms are expected across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
Severe storm WARNING posted for Kankakee and Will counties until 6:15AM. 50-60 mph wind, nickel size hail possible. Moving southeast. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/6uopk44umE
A severe thunderstorm storm warning is in effect for Kankakee and Will counties until 6: 15 a.m. There is 50 to 60 miles per hour wind possible with hail.
Cooler conditions are ahead.
Temperatures drop to the mid to upper 80s by Thursday.