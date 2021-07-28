CHICAGO (CBS) — The city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection has launched an investigation into the Adelove shipping company in Uptown – which is accused of ripping off people trying to send items overseas.
CBS 2's Jermont Terry first reported two weeks ago on customer complaints at Adelove Shipping, which had a Chicago store at 5106 N. Broadway. One man paid Adelove $1,500 to ship a car to his mother in Nigeria, and ended up out both the money and the car.
Following our investigation, BACP tells us it has several fraud complaints. The department also said it is looking into the company's licensing.
It appears Adelove is no longer operating at its Uptown location.
However, at last check, the sign was still outside.