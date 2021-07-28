CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating a deadly crash on the Eisenhower Expressway near Damen.
Illinois State Police said the crash involved two cars and a semi trailer. One person died and another was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings In Effect; One More Day In The 90s
Inbound lanes are closed from Western to Ashland avenues.READ MORE: Police Investigating 2 Armed Robberies Reported On The Near North Side 15 Minutes Apart
Police expect the expressway to be closed until 6 a.m.
MORE NEWS: Chicago School Board To Discuss 2022 Budget Proposal Wednesday; Teachers To Picket