By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Eisenhower Expressway, fatal crash

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating a deadly crash on the Eisenhower Expressway near Damen.

Illinois State Police said the crash involved two cars and a semi trailer. One person died and another was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Inbound lanes are closed from Western to Ashland avenues.

Police expect the expressway to be closed until 6 a.m.

 

