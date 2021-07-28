Olympics 2021: USWNT Faces Netherlands In Quarterfinals, Things To Know About Rematch Of 2019 World Cup FinalThe USWNT made it through the group stage but a matchup looms with a familiar foe, the Orange Lionesses, whom the U.S. beat to win the World Cup in 2019.

Olympic Champ Simone Biles Withdraws From Thursday's All-Around CompetitionSimone Biles will not defend her Olympic title.

Jimenez Hits 3-Run HR, Rallies White Sox Past RoyalsEloy Jimenez logged his first big hit of the season, launching a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning that sent the Chicago White Sox over the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night.

Cubs Lose To Reds, Have Now Lost 6 Of 10Joey Votto continued his power surge with two home runs and started a dazzling double play Tuesday night as the Cincinnati Reds pulled away to a victory over the Chicago Cubs.

85% Of Chicago Bears Players Are Vaccinated Against COVID-19, And Team Hopes That Number Goes UpThe Bears are set to start Training Camp Wednesday, with players battling for jobs and everyone battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Javy Báez Out With Heel Injury As Cubs Take On Reds Tuesday Night, After Pinch-Hitting Winning Run Night Before And Taunting Pitcher Amir GarrettAfter pinch-hitting and walking off the Cubs against Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett Monday night, Javy Báez was scratched from the Tuesday night lineup because of his heel injury.