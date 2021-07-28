CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s office Deerfield Driver Services facility will be closed until Tuesday, Aug. 10 because employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Employees who work at the facility at 405 W. Lake Cook Rd. are being quarantined for 14 days. The facility will also be cleaned and sanitized according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Secretary of State Jesse White issued a reminder that the expiration date for driver's licenses and state IDs has been extended to Jan. 1, 2022, and online services can be used instead of going into a Secretary of State's office building.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has also extended the federal REAL ID deadline until May 3, 2023.
The nearest open Driver Services facilities are at 617 S. Green Bay Rd. in Waukegan, and at 5401 N. Elston Ave. in Chicago.