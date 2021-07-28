CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and another man was critically wounded Wednesday afternoon in a shooting at a barbershop in the Lawndale neighborhood.
Chicago Police said the victims were inside barbershop near 16th Street and Pulaski Road around 2:15 p.m., when someone walked in and started shooting.
A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 22-year-old man also was shot in the chest, and was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition.
Further details were not immediately available.
Area Four detectives were investigating.