By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and another man was critically wounded Wednesday afternoon in a shooting at a barbershop in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Chicago Police said the victims were inside barbershop near 16th Street and Pulaski Road around 2:15 p.m., when someone walked in and started shooting.

A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 22-year-old man also was shot in the chest, and was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition.

Further details were not immediately available.

Area Four detectives were investigating.

