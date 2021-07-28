CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — A man arrested last year for carrying a loaded gun and a hammer during rioting in Chicago’s Loop business district has been sentenced to a year in federal prison.
Prosecutors said they had no evidence 29-year-old Brandon Pegues caused any damage during the rioting, but as a convicted felon he's not allowed to possess a gun.
Pegues was being chased by police on May 31, 2020 when he fell, causing a gun to fall from his clothing.
He pleaded guilty in March to illegal possession of a firearm.
Before sentencing by U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall, Pegues said he took "full responsibility" for his actions. Kendall pointed to the domestic abuse allegations against Pegues that surfaced earlier this year.
