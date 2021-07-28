CHICAGO (CBS) — Masks will again be required at all times at Illinois Secretary of State’s Driver Service facilities beginning Monday.
The rule will also apply in Secretary of State offices and the Illinois State Capitol Building.READ MORE: Gov. Pritzker Has 30 Days To Sign Bills Strengthening Privacy Protections For Sexual Assault Survivors
The move comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that everyone – including fully-vaccinated people – should wear masks in indoor public spaces in areas of substantial or high transmission.READ MORE: Father Of Alexis Wilson, 19, Says Police In Dolton Have Not Given Him Answers About Her Death; Police Say She Dragged Officer With Car
In a news release, Secretary of State Jesse White emphasized that his facilities need to remain open to serve the public and reduce the heavy customer volume caused by the coronavirus pandemic over the past year, and reinstating the mask policy will help achieve that goal.
Secretary of State Jesse White issued a reminder that the expiration date for driver’s licenses and state IDs has been extended to Jan. 1, 2022, and online services can be used instead of going into a Secretary of State’s office building.MORE NEWS: Mayor's Office, Fire Commissioner Say Review Of City Policy On Gender-Based Violence Is Needed, With Firefighter-EMT Accused Of Rape Still On The Job
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has also extended the federal REAL ID deadline until May 3, 2023.