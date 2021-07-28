CHICGAO (CBS)– Two armed robberies were reported on Chicago’s Near North Side, just blocks and minutes apart.
Police are now trying to determine whether the same offenders committed both crimes.
The first incident took place in the 300 block of West Oak Street, just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.
A 41-year-old woman was walking when three men got out of a green, four-door sedan and demanded her belongings.
She said one of the offenders had a gun. They took her purse, but didn't hurt her.
Just 15 minutes later, another armed robbery was reported in the 100 block of West Chicago Avenue.
This time the victim was a 26-year-old man.
He described the same car, the same number of male offenders and gave the same description of the man with the gun.
His wallet was taken and he wasn't hurt.
When we asked CPD about the similarities CBS 2 was told these are ongoing investigations.