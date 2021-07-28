CHICAGO (CBS) — Help Wanted: Temporary homes for lots of cute dogs and cats.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams explains why PAWS Chicago is asking animal lovers to roll out the welcome mat, if only for a few weeks.

PAWS Chicago is taking in about 100 dogs and cats a week at its medical center in Little Village. That’s created a great need for foster parents.

Guest accommodations for Begonia and her three puppies are just fine for now, but PAWS Chicago would like to see them in a loving foster home soon.

“A lot people ask how they can help PAWS. I get that question every day. And the easiest and the most fun way to help is to foster.”

PAWS CEO Susanna Homan tells us as they’ve moved from virtual adoptions back to in-person adoptions in the last month, more people, seeing the irresistible animals face-to-face, are taking them home.

That’s freeing up space for more dogs and cats, many of them from 13 high kill states. Some from what PAWS calls harsh conditions.

It’s an animal surge at PAWS, creating a greater need for foster parents.

“We look for people who can take a little puppy, that is not ready to be adopted, into their home for a few weeks,” Homan said. Sometimes is just a few days and sometime it’s just a few weeks.”

She added “we’re always looking for fosters because that allows us to do more work.”

Begonia, her puppies and all the other animals looking for foster parents cost little, at least financially.

“We provide all the medical care. We provide the food, the supplies so there’s no cost to you,” Homan said. “It’s just love. The cost is how many hugs and kisses you can give.”

PAWS says the first process is easy. Click here for find out more information to foster at PAWS.

Jim tells us there is such a thing as a “foster failure.” That’s when you love a dog or cat so much you keep it permanently.

Jim has one of those dogs, Claire. Full disclosure: Jim “foster failed” Claire through PAWS.