WADSWORTH, Ill. (CBS) — A bullet pierced a windshield and grazed a driver in Wadsworth far north of Chicago on Tuesday during a seemingly random shooting.
The Lake County Sheriff's office said deputies were called at 4:15 p.m. for shots fired at Delany Road and Illinois Route 173.
Someone in a car fired multiple rounds at vehicles that were all stopped at a red light on Delaney Road, police said. One driver was hit by a bullet, which pierced the driver's front windshield and grazed the top of their head.
The victim was cut by the glass from the windshield and grazed by the bullet and was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with minor injuries.
A witness told police that the person firing the gun was in a silver or blue Honda sedan headed west on Route 73. The witness said the person fired three rounds, and a single shell casing was found at the scene.
The rounds are believed to be from a 9mm semiautomatic handgun.