CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was arrested in San Diego earlier this month, accused in the fatal shooting of a father of two during a Puerto Rican Pride celebration in Humboldt Park, has been extradited back to Chicago.

Anthony Lorenzi, 34, was arrested in San Diego on July 9, charged with one count of first-degree murder in the slaying of 24-year-old Gyovanny Arzuaga on June 19 on Division Street near Spaulding Avenue during a post-Puerto Rican People’s Parade celebration in Humboldt Park.

Arzuaga and his girlfriend, Yasmin Perez, 25, were the victims of a horrific shooting described as being execution-style – and which all stemmed from a minor traffic accident.

In a now-viral video, a group surrounds their car, pulls them out, and starts beating them after a minor crash.

Police said Lorenzi shot and killed Arzuaga at point blank range. Perez also was killed, but police have since said it appears Arzuaga accidentally shot her, citing evidence linking the bullet that hit her neck to a gun recovered from the scene, which was originally inside the vehicle they were in.

A day after Lorenzi’s arrest, CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said Arzuaga “more than likely accidentally discharged his weapon” in the frenzy as they were beaten and pulled from the car, moments before Arzuaga was shot himself. However, Deenihan noted that has not been officially determined. Police do not believe the other two people in the vehicle at the time fired that shot.

Through videos, tips and technology, police were able to track down Lorenzi, who they said fled from Chicago to San Diego the day after the shooting.

Chicago police called it a team effort with the U.S. Marshals Service. Lorenzi was arrested Friday evening in a parking lot outside a San Diego apartment.

Police said his arrest might not be the last, and that they’re searching for the other people seen in that graphic surveillance video.

“That collaboration is the message to criminals as well: we will go to great lengths to bring you to justice for these victims and their families,” Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said.

As for the motive, police said they have no evidence the attack was a hate crime based on race. Asked about the possibility of a gang connection, police didn’t really answer, saying they haven’t had a chance to interview Lorenzi, and they don’t have a confirmed motive at this time.

Police said Lorenzi has a criminal record that includes 26 adult arrests, and seven felony convictions, including burglary and aggravated fleeing.

Lorenzi is due to appear in Cook County bond court on Thursday afternoon.