CHICAGO (CBS) — Thursday’s Bears Training Camp practice had a little more fanfare than the first and not just because the Bears went deeper with a two-hour session.
Bears fans got their first chance to watch a training camp practice at Halas Hall. About 1000 fans, who already won a ticket lottery, will be allowed at each open practice. There is even a fan zone in the parking lot.
“This game that we play, and we all play, and we got to taste it last year. It’s a fun game, but it’s not the same without fans,” said Head Coach Matt Nagy.
The fans got their first glimpse of top pick Justin Fields. Fields and second year tight end Cole Kmet could be a lethal combo down the road.
Kmet, a St. Viator alum, has really worked on improving his game, including attending a Tight End University summit this summer with some of the games best like George Kittle and Travis Kelce.
"Everyone there was awesome. Being able to feed off each other was great. I got a lot out of it and definitely felt like I belonged there for sure," he said.
Nagy said he and Kmet have spent a lot of time together watching clips, learning how to run specific routes. That’s something they didn’t have a chance to do last year with no in person offseason program because of COVID.