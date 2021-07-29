CHICAGO (CBS) — Crews are busy Thursday morning cleaning up damage from nasty overnight storms that quickly and powerfully swept through the Chicago area.

In the Englewood neighborhood, cars were crushed when trees and power lines fell in the heavy rain and high winds near 74th and Carpenter.

Police were on hand to keep drivers away from a downed light pole in the middle of the street until it could be removed.

In northwest suburban Park Ridge, heavy rain and wind sent a very large tree crashing down, hitting a car, practically burying it in branches. The tree also slammed into a home, breaking a skylight and chimney.

In north suburban Morton Grove, a light pole was left tilting after getting twisted by wind gusts.

At the Galewood Metra station on the Northwest Side of Chicago, high winds sent siding from a warehouse building falling near and even onto some tracks.

Trains were stopped for a short time so the debris could be cleared.

In far north suburban Antioch, police were out around 5 a.m., blocking off power lines that came down in strong winds.

In north suburban Skokie, downed trees blocked access to the outbound Edens Expressway at Old Orchard Road.

Heavy downpours overnight led to power outages for thousands of ComEd customers as lightning flashed across the area.

At a house in west suburban Oak Park, part of a tree came down and fell apart in the 800 block of Taylor Street.