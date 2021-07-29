CHICAGO (CBS)– Severe storms moved through the area overnight, leaving downed trees and powerlines.
Temperatures will be in the mid 80s, cooler than the past week so far.
The humidity drops by Friday and temperatures drop into the 70s.