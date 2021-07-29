DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Chicago White Sox, Chicago White Sox News, Ryan Mayer

CHICAGO (CBS)- The White Sox are in the midst of a playoff push and have now filled one of the remaining holes on their roster. Multiple reports say that the organization has finalized a deal with the division rival Cleveland Indians to acquire second baseman Cesar Hernandez.

As Passan points out, second base has been an area of need for the team since Nick Madrigal suffered a torn hamstring in early June that required season-ending surgery. In steps the 31-year-old Hernandez, a veteran of nine seasons in the majors.

Hitting .231 this season, Hernandez’s 18 homers are a career-high and with 47 RBI, he appears to be on his way to setting a new career mark there as well (71 in 2019). A career .272 hitter, Hernandez also brings defensive prowess to the table as well, having won a Gold Glove with Cleveland last season.

USA Today MLB columnist Bob Nightengale reports the White Sox are sending Double-A pitcher Konnor Pilkington to Cleveland in exchange for Hernandez.

Pilkington is 4-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 14 starts for the Birmingham Barons this season, with a 0.92 WHIP, 71 strikeouts, and 21 walks in 62 innings.

The Hernandez deal may just be the start for the White Sox as MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported that the team has inquired about Pirates righty Richard Rodriguez and Orioles lefty Paul Fry as potential bullpen options.

There is still plenty of time for deals to be made before the deadline which is set for Friday, July 30 at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

