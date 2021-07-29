DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A worker was stabbed on a CTA platform overnight.

The CTA worker was washing the State and Lake streets stop near The Loop when he accidentally sprayed a woman with water. She got upset and stabbed the man in the neck with a knife just before 11 p.m.

The woman was arrested.

The man is expected to recover.

 

