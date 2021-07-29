CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cubs are finalizing a deal to send Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees.
Neither Rizzo nor Kris Bryant was in the lineup Thursday at Wrigley Field. Now, Rizzo’s next game will be in Yankee pinstripes in the Bronx, as the Cubs finalize the deal to send him there for the number seven and number 12 prospects in the Yankees’ farm system.READ MORE: Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation To Create Elected School Board For Chicago Public Schools
The first baseman was a huge part of the Cubs’ success that led to their 2016 World Series championship.READ MORE: Kenosha Shooting Closes Part Of 52nd Street; Seek Alternate Routes: Police
Rizzo first came to the Cubs from the San Diego Padres in 2012, and went on to make three All-Star teams and win three Gold Gloves in the 10 years since. He batted cleanup on that title team and hit .360 in the Fall Classic.
The trade deadline comes around at 3 p.m. Friday. Bryant is expected to be moved as well, and others such as Javy Baez could also be dealt – as well as several other Cubs who are in the final year of their respective contracts.MORE NEWS: 'Those Plants Were Doing Benefit': Plant Poachers Strike Again On Chicago's North Side
“No matter what happens this year – how this next couple days, or how the year concludes – I think the impact that every single one of those guys has had that’s been here for the last seven years-plus can’t be overstated,” said Cubs outfielder Ian Happ.