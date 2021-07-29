GARY, Ind. (CBS/AP) — Gary’s mayor says the city’s Redevelopment Commission is suing to regain the city’s Genesis Center.
The city also wants the former Ivanhoe Gardens housing site from Akyumen Industries after the California-based tech company reneged on two contracts.
Mayor Jerome Prince says his team “will continue to look for ways we can make the most of vacant or underutilized properties and put them on our tax rolls.”
The commission and Akyumen struck a deal last fall for the company to buy the 27-acre housing site for $50,000.
The company said at the time that it expected to build a new plant at the site that would employ up to 2,000 people.
Los Angeles-based Akyumen makes smartphones, tablets and smart watches.
