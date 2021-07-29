CHICAGO (CBS) — It has been more than a year of delays, but finally, 55 winners have been chosen for marijuana store licenses here in Illinois.
That is out of a pool of 626 applicants who qualified.
But they can't receive the licenses just yet because of a lawsuit challenging the process.
There will be two more lotteries in the weeks ahead, for 130 more licenses.
The entire list of winners announced Thursday can be found at this link from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.