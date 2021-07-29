CHICAGO (CBS) — Kenosha police are investigating a shooting near 52nd Street and 19th Avenue.
As of 6:50 p.m. Thursday, 52nd Street was closed from 22nd Avenue to 18th Avenue, police said.READ MORE: Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation To Create Elected School Board For Chicago Public Schools
Police ask drivers to use alternate routes to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.READ MORE: Cubs Finalizing Deal To Send Anthony Rizzo To Yankees
Kenosha Police are actively investigating a shooting in the area of 52nd Street and 19th Avenue. 52nd Street is closed from 22nd Avenue to 18th Avenue, please use alternate routes. There is no further information available right now. Updates will be released when available.
— Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) July 29, 2021MORE NEWS: 'Those Plants Were Doing Benefit': Plant Poachers Strike Again On Chicago's North Side