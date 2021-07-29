DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Kenosha, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Kenosha police are investigating a shooting near 52nd Street and 19th Avenue.

As of 6:50 p.m. Thursday, 52nd Street was closed from 22nd Avenue to 18th Avenue, police said.

Police ask drivers to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. 

