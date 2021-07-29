CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for a man who broke into a 7-year-old girl’s bedroom last week and sexually assaulted her as she was sleeping in her home in the Rosemoor neighborhood.
Chicago Police on Thursday released a sketch of the suspect, who broke into the girl's home through her bedroom window around 3 a.m. on July 22, and sexually assaulted her.
When the girl's father found him, the man ran out of the house into the alley on 102nd Street between Forest and Prairie avenues, police said.
The suspect is described as a 6-foot tall Black man, with a heavy muscular build, medium-dark complexion, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
Area Two detectives were investigating, and police urged people to be aware of their surroundings, any unusual litter or debris in private areas on their property, or any moved or displaced outdoor furnishings. They also said people should lock their doors and windows at night, and tell their children to immediately report any suspicious activity to an adult.