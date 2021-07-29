Royals Silence White Sox Bats In 5-0 Shutout, Take 3 Of 4 In SeriesCarlos Rodon gave up four runs on eight hits over four taxing innings — the Royals had two hits in each of those innings. He struck out four without a walk.

MLB Trade Deadline: White Sox Acquire Cubs Reliever Ryan Tepera In TradeTepera figures to serve as a setup man for closer Liam Hendriks. In 43 games with the Cubs this season, he has posted a 2.91 ERA, with 16 holds, 50 strikeouts, and only 12 walks in 43 1/3 innings.

Chicago Bears Fans Arrive At Training CampUnlike in years past when camp was in Bourbonnais, it's limited capacity and no player autographs because of COVID.

MLB Trade Deadline: White Sox Acquire Cesar Hernandez From Indians In Exchange For Minor League LHP Konnor PilkingtonThe White Sox have reportedly filled one of the holes in their lineup ahead of tomorrow's trade deadline.

With Another Loss To Reds, Cubs Have Dropped 2 Straight, 7 Of Last 11Joey Votto homered twice for the second consecutive day, going deep in his fifth straight game to match a Cincinnati record as the Reds beat the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

Giolito Allows One Run On Four Hits, But White Sox Lose To Royals In 10Michael A. Taylor's two-out single in the bottom of the 10th inning drove Hunter Dozier home from second base as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.