CHICAGO (CBS)– A 16-year-old was charged in two carjackings that both took place in the Douglas neighborhood.
The teen was arrested after he was identified as the offender who took a 27-year-old cars by force in the 3200 block of South King Drive on Aug. 31, 2020.
Police said the teen drove the victim, forcing him to give his debit car information to withdraw money before taking the car.
The same teen was identified as the offender who took a 34-year-old man’s car by force, in the 500 block of East 33rd Place, on July 17, 2021. The teen also drove the victim around, taking credit card information for multiple purchases.
The teen is now facing two felony counts of vehicular carjacking with a firearm as well as battery and robbery charges.
He is expected to appear in court on Friday.