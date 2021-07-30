LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Trades featuring young prospects were the center of attention, but the Bears continued week one of training camp with one lineman trying to hold his place as a starter.
Sam Mustipher, an undrafted rookie in 2019, is now looking to lock down the starting center job he took over last season. He added weight and strength in the offseason in the best way possible.READ MORE: Lollapalooza To Require Masks In Indoor Spaces
“I ate whatever I wanted to,” he said. “It was an offensive lineman’s dream, and just trying to get as strong as possible. Chicago has a lot of good food. I love Lou’s. Thin crust, deep dish it’s all good.”READ MORE: Secretary Of State's Office Unveils Pilot Program To Ease 'Heavy Customer Volume'
Darnell Mooney wants to build off a stellar rookie campaign. He’s been working closely with Allen Robinson. As Head Coach Matt Nagy described it, the two are “attached at the hip.”
“We worked out quite a bit together,” Mooney said. “I’d watch him from afar. Sometimes when I’m not there. I’d even watch the videos that he’s by himself. I learned from him slowing down myself in my head. Being smoother in my routes. Just pacing myself in my routes, but not losing my speed.”MORE NEWS: 'It's Incredibly Contagious': The COVID Delta Variant Is Strong, Local Doctors Say A Vaccine Is The Best Defense
The Bears have a lot of speed at wide receiver with Mooney, Damiere Bryd, and Marquise Goodwin. Mooney said Goodwin is the fastest player on the team, but he’s second.