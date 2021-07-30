CHICAGO (CBS) — “For us as players and coaches today marks a pretty cool time where the fans can come back to practice. You kinda feel the juice and the energy.”
Bears head coach Matt Nagy is fired up to have some fans back at training camp Thursday morning.
It’s the first of 14 practices when spectators are allowed past the hallowed gates of Halas Hall.
Unlike in years past when camp was in Bourbonnais, it's limited capacity and no player autographs because of COVID.
Scary hours. 😈 pic.twitter.com/1GkJ6yCwCx
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 29, 2021